Nanny Faye Shows Off Her Burlesque Moves in Hilarious Chrisley Knows Best Preview

Watch : Todd Chrisley Talks Dating Warnings for Daughter Savannah

Nanny Faye has got some moves.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday, Feb. 11's all-new Chrisley Knows Best, Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley watch as Nanny Faye and sister Frances give a burlesque class a try. While settling into their seats at Miss Fit Academy, Julie and Savannah begin to realize that Faye and Frances aren't in a normal dance class.

The dance instructor starts off, "Alright, we'll step our feet a part here. We're gonna take our hips around in a circle. Round. Pop."

A shocked Julie goes on to ponder if they're in the "right class." After Savannah assures her mom that they're where they're supposed to be, Julie lets out a simple, "Oh my gosh."

In fact, Julie lets out another "Oh my gosh" as Faye and Frances drop down for a peekaboo move. Speaking of Faye and Frances, they're seen wearing button downs, feather boas and lingerie—on the outside of their shirts.