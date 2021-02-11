TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dead at 18

Social media sensation Dazharia, who was known online as Bxbygirlldee, died on Monday, Feb. 8 at the age of 18.
The teen's parents confirmed the news of their daughter's passing on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in a statement posted on their GoFundMe page.
"On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels," Joseph Santiago, Dazharia's father, shared. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. [sic]"
"I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this," he added. "I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you. [sic]"
At this time, E! News hasn't confirmed the Louisiana native's cause of death. We have reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department and Medical Coroner's Office for further information, and have yet to receive a response.
Jennifer Shaffer, the internet personality's mother, also expressed her heartache in a Facebook message on Feb. 9.
"I'm so heartbroken," she began her post, "I really can't believe you're going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee. [sic]"
Joseph later thanked his daughter's fans for their kind messages in a TikTok post, writing, "I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."
He also shared a video collage that showed images of Dazharia as a child and teenager.
The social media star had over one million followers on TikTok and over one hundred thousand Instagram followers. Her YouTube channel had almost one hundred thousand subscribers.
At this time, it appears Dazharia's family is in the process of arranging a memorial service.