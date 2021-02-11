See Chip and Joanna Gaines' Renovated Living Room in Sneak Peek of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Proceed with caution: This living room reveal is going to have you itching for a home makeover.

In an exclusive sneak peek of their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Chip and Joanna Gaines are revealing the results of their months-long home renovation, starting with the living room, which is arguably one of the most important spaces in the house.

"I would say this is our new favorite room in the house with this fire," Joanna says, her handheld camera panning over the rustic-looking fireplace. "Everyone loves to be in here. This is our happy place."

Although, 2-year-old Crew is not all that impressed. When Joanna asks him, "Hi, do you like the new room?" he replies, "No."

In all fairness, the home designer opens the video by saying the toddler is having a "rough morning."

Aside from Crew, the rest of the family appears to be enjoying the bright living space, which features a large built-in bookcase and expansive windows that look onto the family's farm.