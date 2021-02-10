About Face Beauty: How Halsey's New Makeup Brand Really Holds Up

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Before announcing her surprise pregnancy, Halsey was nurturing a different kind of baby: Her very own beauty brand called About Face.

While it's most certainly become the norm for celebrities to launch their own cosmetics lines, it actually seemed like a natural next step for the "Be Kind" singer. As many of the star's fans know, she's usually her own makeup artist—a talent she's proudly talked about online.

So, when the 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, announced she was coming out with "make u(p) without rules," it was clear she was bringing something fresh and fun to the table.

And that's exactly what you'll find with her range of face products: wildly colorful eyeshadows, vibrant liquid lipstick shades, jazzy highlighters and more.