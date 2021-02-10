Friends Fan Spots Editing Mistake After Ross' Dad Is Replaced By Another Actor

Watch : "Friends'" Ross & Monica Gellar's Mom Settles Break Debate

Friends may have ended its 10-season run in 2004, but an eagle-eyed fan on TikTok only now caught an editing mistake you'll have to see to believe.

TikTok user @bronniiieee shared a video clip from the Friends episode "The One in Massapequa," in which Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) pretend to be a married couple at an anniversary party for Ross' parents, played by Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles. In the scene @bronniieee shared, Ross and Rachel are speaking to Ross' dad, when suddenly the scene cuts and someone else is standing in Gould's place.

Likely, this person is a stand in, aka a person who literally "stands in" for an actor on set, usually for rehearsals, lighting set ups or when that performer simply can't film at that particular moment. An example on Friends is when Lisa Kudrow is playing both Phoebe and Ursula in a scene: A stand in is used to play the back of the opposite twin's head. However, the point of a stand in is that they aren't able to be identified as a different actor, thus ruining the illusion.