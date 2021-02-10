Dylan Farrow Recalls Being Criticized by Woody Allen Fans After Sharing Abuse Allegations

When Dylan Farrow went public years ago with claims that her adoptive father and Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen molested her when she was a child, many people voiced disbelief.

In an interview published by ELLE on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the 35-year-old, one of the director and ex Mia Farrow's adopted children, said that his fans attacked on Twitter and said she is lying or was brainwashed.

"This is something that I'm literally telling you happened to me. Who are you to say, ‘No, it didn't'? I was there, you weren't. Go away," Dylan told the magazine. "It's crazy that for some people, the idea that I was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse."

In 1992, Mia was in the midst of a child custody battle with Woody and during the court proceedings, she accused him of molesting then 7-year-old Dylan. The director was was never arrested or prosecuted and has repeatedly denied the allegations, which the former couple's daughter wrote about herself in an essay published by The New York Times in 2014. Dylan later echoed her claims in a 2017 Los Angeles Times op-ed and in an emotional CBS This Morning interview in 2018.