Olivia Munn Issues Public Plea to "Stop Asian Hate" Amid Increased Violence

Olivia Munn is using her powerful voice to shine a light on injustices against Asian Americans.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, Feb. 9 the Newsroom alum issued a public plea for help and support toward the Asian community in the wake of ongoing hate crimes. "Stop Asian Hate," the post began. "Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

The 40-year-old actress, whose mother is a Vietnamese immigrant, went on to describe several crimes that Asian Americans have suffered in the last week alone. "A 91-year-old Asian American man was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco," she listed, "a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman was assaulted in San Jose and a Filipino American man was slashed in the face in Manhattan."