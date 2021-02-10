See Lori Harvey's Sweet Birthday Message to "Best Friend" Michael B. Jordan

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

Lori Harvey couldn't help but gush over Michael B. Jordan on his special day.

To celebrate the Creed actor's 34th birthday on Feb. 9, the model took to social media to send her boyfriend a sweet message. "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget," she wrote. "I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."

In response to his leading lady's Instagram post, Michael commented, "Thank you baby I love you too."

Lori, who is the 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey, also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos with the birthday boy. Alongside one snap of the couple bundled up in ski apparel, Lori wrote, "My favorite headache."

In additional posts on her Story, Lori adoringly called Michael her "big baby" as well as her "best friend" and her "sweet, stubborn, crazy ass Aquarius." And, last but not least, she made sure to note that her boyfriend is the "sexiest man alive," a title he received in late 2020.