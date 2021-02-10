Aaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

The Best Deals on Home Gym Machines: Treadmills, Bicycles & More

Break a sweat, not your bank!

By Emily Spain Feb 10, 2021
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who says fitness resolutions have to start in January? Right now, you can score incredible deals on exercise machines and equipment. Whether your home gym is a whole room or limited to a corner in your garage, we've rounded up 10 exercise machines that will help you break a sweat and not your bank. Plus, a few of the machines are foldable, so you won't have to sacrifice important space.

From quality treadmills under $200 to Lululemon's digital workout mirror, you can get in tip-top shape for summer!

See below for our favorite home gym machines for those on a budget!

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Walking Treadmill with LCD Display

This compact, foldable treadmill is an incredible deal! With an LCD monitor you can create goal-specific workouts that allow the user to track time, speed, and calories burned.

$200
$152
Amazon

Vertical Climber Exercise Machine

Pretend like you're climbing your favorite mountain with this vertical climber! It will workout your entire body all at once.

$138
Walmart

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer Machine w/ Tablet Holder

Take almost $200 off this durable elliptical! Plus, it has 12 pre-loaded programs that provide a variety of training intensities to help you meet your fitness goals.

$890
$700
Amazon

Under Desk Electric Treadmill with Touchable LCD Display and Remote Control

Now you can workout while answering emails! This compact treadmill can fit under your desk or bed when you're not using it. 

$290
Amazon

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike with Tablet Holder

This best-selling bike is equipped with an LCD console to monitor heart rate and a tablet holder so you can stream spin classes and your favorite playlists.

$800
$600
Dick's Sporting Good

The Mirror from Lululemon

This unique approach to home workouts offers a variety of sweat-friendly classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can choose your workout via an app on your phone, and even pick your music, customize your workout, and track your progress.

$1,495
Lululemon

Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine Indoor Rower with LCD Monitor

With a padded seat and non-slip foot peddles, this indoor rowing machine will allow you to get your sweat on comfortably. It also comes with an LCD monitor to display time, count, distance, calories, total count and pulse.

$290
Amazon

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

Save up to $350 on this popular treadmill! It features an ultra-quiet, powerful motor so you can get in your morning workout without waking everyone up. And enjoy a Lifetime frame and motor warranty!

$1,000
$650
Dick's Sporting Good

The MYX Fitness Bike

If you've been wanting a Peloton but don't want to wait or pay the price, the MYX bike offers a lower price point and dozens of world-class coaches on demand. Plus, you can finance it for $37/month, which is basically a gym membership.

$1,300
MYX

Folding Electric Treadmill

Get your sweat on for only $250! This treadmill also includes a 1 Year Warranty for the frame and motor, so you can be confident in your purchase.

$250
Walmart

