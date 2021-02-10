The Bachelor's Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers on Instagram

Bachelor star Katie Thurston might not be Matt James' special someone, but she's certainly stealing the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans.

The marketing manager took to Instagram to remind her followers that she will not tolerate negative or hurtful comments on her feed. In particular, the reality TV personality spoke out against body-shaming after she noticed one user making fun of someone's appearance.

"Honey you big everywhere from your face all the way down to your feet," the Instagram user's comment read in part. "I sincerely hope that when the gyms reopen, you're the first one to pop back in..."

Katie shared a screengrab of the message and captioned her post on Instagram Stories, "You don't get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block."

This isn't the first time the star has stood up for what's right. Before Matt sent her home on the Feb. 8 episode, she called out the women she and other Bachelor contestants described as bullies, which included Anna Redman, Victoria Larson, MJ Snyder and Kit Keenan to name a few.