Kim Kardashian Slams Critics for Doubting North West's Impressive Painting

Kim Kardashian is in momma bear mode and she's ready to protect her cubs!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to remind critics that she's not to be messed with "when it comes to my children!!!"

The SKIMS founder, who shares four kids with Kanye West, previously showed off North West's impressive painting a day prior. "My little artist North," the proud mom shared of her daughter's skills.

However, people began to speculate that Kim's 7 year old didn't actually do the painting herself. But of course, the 40-year-old star set the record straight and slammed those who were doubting North's work of art.

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," Kim captioned her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 9. "North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."