Is Bachelor in Paradise Returning This Summer? Wells Adams Weighs In

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation.

Wells Adams stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and he did not hold back, telling co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Kym Whitley all about the Sarah Hyland-inspired advice he gave Matt James, what really happened when Heather Martin crashed last night's episode of The Bachelor and of course, whether fans can expect a new season of Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

"I hope to God it happens because it is the most fun show to do," Paradise's resident bartender shared. "And I have the best seat in the house because I just get to watch the dumpster fire burn in front of me. But I think the plan is that they're going to do it this year."

ABC exec Rob Mills expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with Variety on Jan. 13, but as Wells noted, there aren't any concrete plans quite yet: "Whether it's in Sayulita or a La Quinta, who knows?"