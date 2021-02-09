If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be North West’s Seriously Impressive Painting

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow FaceTime North West

Kanye West is not the only creative in this family.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 8 to show off the artistic skills of her oldest child, 7-year-old North West.

The mogul shared a painting of a mountain landscape with a river and lush green land with trees, captioned, "My little artist North." The level of expertise in the artwork is downright professional and the internet quickly took note, comparing her to the late legend Bob Ross, who was known for his impressive landscapes.

"North is 7!" tweeted one user. "Kanye's kid doing Kanye things." Added another, "North West is a Replika of her dad @kanyewest with a delightful splash of her beautiful mum @KimKardashian .. This inspired work of art she did inspired by Bob Ross further gives proof that she is a genius!"

Some even compared her work to Vincent van Gogh's masterpiece, Starry Night. Wrote one Twitter user, "'The Starry Night' by North West (2021) inspired by her favorite artist, Bob Ross."

Of course, this isn't North's first stroke of genius. The young protégé, who made her runway debut at age 5, also added "stylist" don't need quotes on her growing list of talents.