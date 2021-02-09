Bella Hadid Claps Back After Follower Says She Looks "So Tired" in Bikini Photos

Watch : Bella Hadid Reveals Her "Hard" Workout Routine

A word to the wise: Don't mess with Bella Hadid.

The supermodel put a follower in their place Monday, Feb. 8. It all started after the runway star shared a series of selfies that showed her posing in a bikini and pouting her lips, proudly noting her heritage by captioning the snapshots, "Palestinian and Dutch."

While the post racked up more than 2 million likes and tons of complimentary comments, one fan couldn't resist noting, "You look so tired." Needless to say, Bella didn't waste any time clapping back.

"I…..was…..and just woke up….," she replied. "I am…sorry that my bags…offend u."

The commenter seemed pretty surprised Bella responded—and quickly backtracked on their critique. "@bellahadid I'm screaming," they wrote. "Did my best girl just reply me?! Plus hey, you are so gorgeous! Your eye bags are a work of art."

Of course, Bella's family members had nothing but love for the 24-year-old's post. Mom Yolanda Hadid left a heart emoji while dad Mohamed Hadid wrote, "The princess." Supermodel sister Gigi Hadid also commented, "YUP."