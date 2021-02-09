The Supremes' Mary Wilson Dead at 76: Diana Ross and Berry Gordy Pay Tribute

Fans are mourning the death of Mary Wilson.

The singer, who was one of the founding members of The Supremes, died suddenly at her home in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, according to her longtime publicist Jay Schwartz. She was 76 years old. A cause of death was not revealed.

A press release noted services will be held privately due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that a celebration of Wilson's life will take place later this year. In the release, Schwartz spoke about Wilson's legacy and how she "changed the face of pop music to become a trendsetter who broke down social, racial and gender barriers."

Wilson was born in Greenville, Mississippi in 1944. When she was a young child, she moved to Detroit, Michigan with her family. It was there that she joined The Primettes in 1959 and signed with Motown Records as The Supremes in 1961.

The group, whose original members also included Florence Ballard and Diana Ross, had several no. 1 hits, such as "Where Did Our Love Go," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "Come See About Me" and "You Can't Hurry Love."