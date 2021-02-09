Pink Shows Off Daughter Willow's Singing Voice in Adorable Video

Pink had some major assistance as she marked her TikTok debut.
The pop star posted her inaugural video to the platform on Monday, Feb. 8 by sharing footage of 9-year-old daughter Willow belting out a song called "Cover Me in Sunshine."
Pink's clip began with Willow apparently chatting with her mom about what to perform. "Or I could just sing 'Cover Me in Sunshine,'" the girl said.
Willow proceeded to make it quite clear that vocal talent runs in this family as she impressively sang, "Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning, since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine."
She ended her tune with an adorable clap-and-snap combo and modestly said, "OK." Pink, who shares Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, was quite the proud mom as she enjoyed a hearty laugh and repeated, "OK!"
This is not the first time fans have been treated to Willow's lovely singing voice. The mother-daughter combo wore beautiful gowns as they teamed up for a rendition of "The Christmas Song" during ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong that aired on Nov. 30, 2020.
@pinkofficial
Cover me in ??? original sound - P!NK
"They know that Santa's on his way," Willow sang in one standout moment from the Nat King Cole classic. "He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh."
In addition, Willow performed "A Million Dreams" with her mom on the 2018 soundtrack album The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. She also appeared in her mom's music video for "Just Like Fire" that debuted in 2016.
Check out Willow's TikTok performance in the above video.