Brandi Glanville Addresses Backlash to Controversial Armie Hammer Tweets: "Learned My Lesson"

Brandi Glanville has a new story to include in the next edition of her memoir Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders.
On Monday, Feb. 8, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made a controversial offer to Armie Hammer in since-deleted tweets.
"Dear @armiehammer you can have my rib cage," the reality star publicly shared. "how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq."
The 48-year-old later responded to the backlash over her statement, claiming, "I'm not sorry I don't take it back it was a f--king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys."
She then added critics of her tweets should "get some hobbies."
Brandi ultimately backtracked, deleting all of the tweets and apologizing to those she may have offended. "Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH," she claimed. "I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson."
In another tweet, Brandi admitted that prior to tweeting she had yet to look into the controversy surrounding Armie's alleged Instagram messages to unidentified women. As she put it, "When I saw the headlines I went and read all the stuff and now I do kind of feel bad I don't want people to hurt oreat (sic) other people ever."
Last month, the Call My By Your Name star was accused of sending explicit messages that included accounts of sexual acts and other fantasies to Instagram users. One such message sent by Armie allegedly read, "I need to drink your blood." (E! News has not verified the authenticity of the messages.)
Following the allegations, the actor stepped down from his role in an upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, also starring Jennifer Lopez. At the time he told E! News in a statement, "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."
On Friday, Feb. 5, the fallout continued when Armie was dropped from his talent agency, WME.