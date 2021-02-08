Ashley Benson Broke Up With G-Eazy Because She Felt He Wasn't "Fully Committed"

Watch : G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Break Up After Less Than 1 Year Together

Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill.

A source close to Ashley exclusively tells E! News the Pretty Little Liars star split from the rapper a few days ago. According to the source, the actress and musician "had been fighting a lot recently."

"Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her," the insider shares. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over."

On top of that, the source says, "She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her."

Infidelity was allegedly an issue in the rapper's previous relationships, with a source telling E! News in October 2018 that he and ex-girlfriend Halsey split because he "was flirting with several girls in public."

The insider says Ashley was aware that G-Eazy has "always been a ladies man," but only "had hesitations once they started getting serious."