Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Reveals If She & Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Have Talked Marriage

Has Kathryn Dennis found "the one"?
The Southern Charm star is opening up about her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell are in an exclusive interview with E! News. Dennis and Ravenell have definitely gotten serious since they started dating last summer, so does the Bravolebrity see marriage in their future?
"Oh for sure! This is the first real adult relationship I've ever had where I felt like we were consciously working to build a future together," Dennis told E! News exclusively. "Like we talk about our future. We talk about that stuff, which has been really cool and it feels good when I say that."
Dennis added that while "we haven't said the word 'marriage,'" they are thinking about making another big commitment in the near future. "I'm looking into my living arrangements. We're talking about long-term decisions as far as living arrangements and things like that with the children," she shared.
As for how Ravenell is with her two kids, six-year-old daughter Kensie and four-year-old son Saint, she gushed, "He's great with the kids. They love him. Kensie and Chleb have a cute little relationship. They like playing basketball together. I think sometimes she has a little crush."
Last week, Dennis revealed she hopes Chleb will join her on Southern Charm if she returns for an eighth season.
"I hope so, we'll see. I was afraid to ask that question about if there was another season would you want to be involved at all if I did it. I mean he's open to it because he really does handle stress and adversity well," she shared. "I think he might be open to it. We'll see. He's definitely going to be in my life."
During last week's Southern Charm reunion episode, Dennis also revealed her ex and her kids' father Thomas Ravenel is suing her for full custody.
"We're still trying to work everything out. And we will, I have faith and trust that we will," Dennis shared of the ongoing legal battle. "I'm not allowed to say anything terribly specific, however I will say that we will figure it out. You know, the kids and I are really happy and they are wonderful and that's just what I want to keep my mind on."
The Southern Charm Secrets Revealed special featuring never-before-seen footage from season seven airs Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
