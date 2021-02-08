Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Nine months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy first sparked romance rumors, a source confirms to E! News that the couple has broken up.

By Jess Cohen Feb 08, 2021 6:28 PMTags
BreakupsExclusivesAshley BensonCelebritiesG-Eazy
Watch: G-Eazy Professes His Love for Ashley Benson in Sweet B-Day Tribute

Got a secret, can you keep it? It's over for Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

A source confirms to E! News exclusively that the Pretty Little Liars alum and the "Down" rapper have called it quits. This news comes after fans noticed that Ashley, 31, had unfollowed G-Eazy, also 31, on Instagram, sparking rumors of a split. 

A rep for Ashley could not be reached for comment. E! News has reached out to G-Eazy's rep.

The duo first ignited romance speculation in May after paparazzi spotted them sharing a kiss while out in Los Angeles. The pictures surfaced shortly after E! News confirmed in early May that Ashley and girlfriend Cara Delevingne had broken up after two years together.

At the time, a source told E! News, "Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends."

"They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours," the insider added. "It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."

photos
2021 Celebrity Breakups

However, as the months went by, the duo's relationship appeared to take a more serious turn. As a source told E! News in October, "Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point."

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Is the Star of His Super Bowl MVP Speech

2

Rebel Wilson Stuns in Glamorous Red Gown Meghan Markle Previously Wore

3

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

"They both make each other laugh all day long," the insider continued. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place."

In December, G-Eazy (née Gerald Earl Gillum), professed his love for Ashley in a birthday tribute. "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]," G-Eazy wrote in his new post. "@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."

 

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Is the Star of His Super Bowl MVP Speech

2

Rebel Wilson Stuns in Glamorous Red Gown Meghan Markle Previously Wore

3

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

4

Miley Cyrus Chokes Up Over "Wrecking Ball" at Super Bowl Performance

5

OWN TV Host Dr. Laura Berman’s Son Dead at 16 After Apparent Overdose