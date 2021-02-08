Bridget Moynahan Celebrates Ex Tom Brady's 2021 Super Bowl Win

Bridget Moynahan is cheering on her ex, Tom Brady.
The Blue Bloods actress, who shares 13-year-old son Jack with the NFL star, took to her Instagram to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Along with a photo of Tom, who was named MVP of the game, Bridget wrote, "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55."
Bridget also showed her support for her ex in late January after his Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers and secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "Could not be more proud @tombrady," she tweeted on Jan. 24. "said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers."
After the victory in January, cameras spotted the athlete sharing a hug with his eldest child. "Can I say hi to my son?" the quarterback asked security after spotting Jack in the crowd. When the duo finally got to each other, they embraced as Tom told Jack, "Love you, kiddo."
Jack was also by his dad's side on Feb. 7 as he celebrated his Super Bowl win. Tom's kids Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8—who he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen—were also there to cheer him on. Moments after the victory, the supermodel took to her Instagram Story to post a video of all three kids dressed up in Buccaneers apparel.
As fans may recall, Gisele opened up about her family dynamic in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. In the book, the 40-year-old star recalled first meeting Tom in Dec. 2006 on a blind date and later learning that his ex-girlfriend, Bridget, was pregnant with his baby.
"The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down," Gisele shared. "Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."
In Aug. 2007, Jack—who Gisele calls her "bonus child"—was born "making my heart expand in ways I didn't know was possible," she said in the memoir.
Gisele went on to write that Jack "has been a huge gift and blessing," noting, "In fact, I credit Jack with accelerating Tom's and my growing up in so many ways. The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, and not 10 years younger. With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift. I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship."
In 2019, Bridget showed that she and Tom were on friendly terms as she congratulated the former New England Patriots star on his team's 2019 Super Bowl win.