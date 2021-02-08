Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

Brittany Matthews did not appreciate ESPN's posts about fiancé Patrick Mahomes during his Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The 25-year-old personal trainer, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, took to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 7 to express her ire after the sports network's official Twitter account shared screenshots that showed the star quarterback appearing dejected in the fourth quarter as the game continued to slip away. Despite being the underdogs heading into the highly anticipated NFL matchup, Tom Brady's Bucs easily prevailed, 31-9.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league... [ear of corn emojis]yyyy," she wrote while quote-tweeting an ESPN post.

Later in the quarter, ESPN posted a different close-up shot of last year's Super Bowl MVP as he seemingly stared into space after an unsuccessful Chiefs play with just over two minutes left in the game against the Bucs.