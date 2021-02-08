Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Steals Her Dad's Thunder During His Super Bowl MVP Speech

Watch : Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments of All Time

Tom Brady was upstaged during his own special moment at the end of Super Bowl LV, but he definitely didn't seem to mind.

The legendary quarterback earned his record-extending seventh NFL championship on Sunday, Feb. 7 as he led the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a surprising 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Afterward, Tom was honored with his fifth career Super Bowl MVP title for his three-touchdown performance, but it was his 8-year-old daughter Vivian who was the true star of the post-game celebration.

CBS aired footage of the clearly elated girl jumping up and down on stage during the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation, and at times she was grabbing confetti from the stage and throwing it at her brothers. Tom and wife Gisele Bündchen share Vivian and 11-year-old son Benjamin, and Tom shares 13-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.