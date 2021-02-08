Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Steals Her Dad's Thunder During His Super Bowl MVP Speech

Tom Brady was upstaged during his own special moment at the end of Super Bowl LV, but he definitely didn't seem to mind.
The legendary quarterback earned his record-extending seventh NFL championship on Sunday, Feb. 7 as he led the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a surprising 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
Afterward, Tom was honored with his fifth career Super Bowl MVP title for his three-touchdown performance, but it was his 8-year-old daughter Vivian who was the true star of the post-game celebration.
CBS aired footage of the clearly elated girl jumping up and down on stage during the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation, and at times she was grabbing confetti from the stage and throwing it at her brothers. Tom and wife Gisele Bündchen share Vivian and 11-year-old son Benjamin, and Tom shares 13-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Just after the 43-year-old athlete received the trophy to celebrate the win, Vivian reached for it, and he eventually handed it to her, meaning she was lucky enough to enjoy the thrill of holding the hardware before most of the Bucs' players did.
During the presentation, CBS announcer Jim Nantz asked Tom about getting to enjoy the victory with his kids. "They started off about this big, and now look at 'em," the proud papa gushed. "So I'm trying to stop the little clock right now, but it will be nice to celebrate with them, too."
ESPN posted footage just after the win that showed the former New England Patriots star finding Gisele and the three little ones on the field, leading to all four enjoying a precious group hug.
To celebrate the victory, Gisele shared video to her Instagram Story of the three children rejoicing over the win from their suite in the stadium. Both Jack and Benjamin were wearing their dad's jersey.