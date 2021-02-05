Valentine's Day Treats to Gift (and Hint At)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"That word, say it clear now… L-O-V-E, LOVE."

February the 14th is fast approaching, so there's no better time to get thinking about a special treat for the love (or loves!) in your life. Celebrating a new romance, rekindling a spark or going all out for Leslie Knope's favourite holiday–Galentine's Day–is what this loved-up day is for.

Whether it's for him, for her, someone special or just treating yourself, we've found the perfect gifts to make your heart happy on Valentine's Day. Go ahead and start pinning for some major ‘hintspiration'!