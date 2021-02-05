Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsShop E!VideosPhotos

Valentine's Day Treats to Gift (and Hint At)

For your partner, yourself or someone you love…

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Feb 05, 2021 3:00 AMTags
Edit: Valentines Day Treats to GiftJoanna Nix-Walkup/Unsplash

"That word, say it clear now… L-O-V-E, LOVE."

February the 14th is fast approaching, so there's no better time to get thinking about a special treat for the love (or loves!) in your life. Celebrating a new romance, rekindling a spark or going all out for Leslie Knope's favourite holiday–Galentine's Day–is what this loved-up day is for.

Whether it's for him, for her, someone special or just treating yourself, we've found the perfect gifts to make your heart happy on Valentine's Day. Go ahead and start pinning for some major ‘hintspiration'!

Deals for Real: The Valentine's Day Gifts Women Really Want

FOR HIM

Circa Home Oceanique Candle

Who said candles were just for the girls? He'll love the soft atmosphere it creates at home, and the familiar cologne-esque scent wafting through every room.

$34.95
Circa Home

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker

This unique charging stand is a must-gift for any lad continually running out of battery. No cables, no wires and a bonus: You can still listen to that romantic playlist while it charges. 

$99.95
Belkin

NBA x CASETiFY Collaboration Basketball Case

A slam dunk for any NBA nut, his phone will receive a serious update with this protective phone cover with a patterned rubber exterior. It's currently on pre-sale, so write up an I.O.U in the card!

$98
Casetify

ECCO Edward Casual Belt

Suave, sophisticated, stylish: whatever manner your man embodies, this slate belt will compliment his wardrobe perfectly. We love the unique tone and texture that goes with everything.

$109.95
ECCO

FOR HER

Medley Jewellery Maxi Paperclip Chain Bracelet

Unchain our hearts! This dazzling linked bracelet will have her shining into the night and throughout the year as a reminder of your love.

$99
Medley Jewellery

YSL X Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture

Paint the town (or her lips) red with a creamy, kissable lipstick to celebrate Valentine's Day. The dazzling limited edition packaging will quickly become a handbag staple for those special occasions. 

$59
YSL Beauty

Face Halo Cherry Love Limited Edition Box

Show that you love her in every form with this limited edition Boxed Set from Face Halo. Containing the Cherry Love and Love is Love sets, she'll be able to take off the day in an eco-friendly way thanks to your thoughtful gift. 

$78
Face Halo

Sand & Sky Heartbreaker Kit

Make like Mariah Carey and gift her the best with this oh-so-sweet skincare kit. Housed in a travel-friendly case, her skin will be glowing thanks to the Australian Emu Apple in these formulas. 

$187.90
Sand & Sky

Reality Eyewear Mulholland Shades

Is your future together looking bright? Gift these ultra-chic, Hollywood Glam hater-blockers and watch her love for you shine on. 

$59
Reality Eyewear

FOR SOMEONE SPECIAL

Koko Black 9 Piece Gift Box

If you're looking for a way to really show someone you care, this is it. These Australian artisan chocolates come in flavours like Baileys, Caramelised Coconut and Hazelnut Crisp—guaranteed to melt even the hardest of hearts. 

$24.90
Koko Black

Michael Hill Evermore Promise Ring

A promise is a promise forever, just like this everlasting ring. Set in 10ct yellow gold in an ornamental vintage arrangement, this brilliant, sparkling jewellery makes a gem of a gift. 

$599
Michael Hill

Volley Pride Deuce Leather High Sneakers

Love is love, now and always. Spoil your lover with a pair of white leather kicks from Volley's news Pride collection (featuring Aussie singer G Flip). We're making heart eyes at the rainbow soles and lace eyelets. 

$119.99
Volley

LUSH Lots of Love Gift Pack

Bubble, bubble...here comes trouble! Get to splish-splashing in the bath with your dearest, and soak your cares away with this delightful pack of bathtime goodies. Plus, your fave scent (Prince Charming) is back!

$82
LUSH

FOR THAT SPECIAL MOMENT

Kingsleys Woolloomooloo

Share each other's company on the most romantic day of the year whilst taking in the breathtaking harbour and city views from Sydney's iconic Woolloomooloo Finger Wharf. With mouth-watering meals on offer, there's also a special Valentine's dessert - a hazelnut chocolate love heart with a strawberry tuile, chocolate crumble and caramel mousse.

POA
Kingsleys

Stanley Rogers Picnic Table

Opting for a cute, casual picnic in the park this Valentine's Day? Wow your partner with this modern, portable picnic table featuring wine and glass holders for your next outdoor adventure or date. We love how sturdy yet portable it is.

$99
Stanley Rogers

Savage X Fenty Living in the Clouds Iridescent Lace Corset

Get on the latest TikTok trend and under the covers in this racy lacy corset from Savage x Fenty. This sherbety pink sensation also comes with in-build garter belts so you can attach your favourite sexy stockings. 

$131.82
Amazon Australia

111SKIN Rose Gold Mask (5pk)

The ultimate in indulgent skincare, this sheet mask is a must-have before any big date or occasion. Infused with colloidal gold (yes, ACTUAL gold), there's a reason it is renowned worldwide for it's targeted nourishing formula and radiant-enhancing results.

$177
MECCA

