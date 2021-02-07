See Every Star Taking Over Tampa for the 2021 Super Bowl

Watch : 2021 Super Bowl Winner Predicted By Adorable Puppies

Celebs are touching down in Tampa!

The 2021 Super Bowl is officially underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting ready for the face-off of the year.

But no matter who you're rooting for on Sunday, Feb. 7, there's one thing we can all agree on: We're eager to see The Weeknd take center stage during the Halftime Show performance. And considering he put $7 million worth of his own money into the production, fans can expect nothing less than spectacular.

Aside from the 30-year-old "Save Your Tears" singer's show, other stars are expected to attend the game itself and many partied and took part in star-studded events in Tampa, Fla. and nearby areas over Super Bowl weekend.

On Saturday, Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick and Peter Weber, as well as rapper Jack Harlow and several athletes played in an annual celebrity flag football game in Clearwater Beach, Fla. hosted by Celebrity Sweat. Later that night, Diplo performed at a pre-Super Bowl party at the WTR Pool and Grill at the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up party, presented By E11EVEN Vodka, both in Tampa. Others spotted partying included Flavor Flav and Flo Rida.

Harlow and Migos are set to perform for the SHAQ Bowl kick-off show, presented by Mercari and streaming live on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET just before the start of the Super Bowl, as well as at an after party. Shaquille O'Neal, Diplo, Olivia Culpo, Winnie Harlow, Nelly, Tim Tebow and other stars are set to take part in the event.