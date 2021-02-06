Watch Kylie Jenner Give Caitlyn Jenner an Ultra-Glam Makeover for the First Time

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Says Kylie's Party for Stormi Was "Over the Top"

Caitlyn Jenner has the best makeup artist: Her daughter, Kylie Jenner!

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the 71-year-old Olympian posted a YouTube video showing the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star giving her a makeover. Caitlyn is first seen entering the offices of Kylie Cosmetics in the clip. "So much fun!" she tells her daughter, who echoes her sentiment.

"We saved this special moment for you guys because this is gonna be the first time that I ever do my dad's makeup," Kylie says, spurring Caitlyn to give her a high five. "Did you ever think this day would come?"

Caitlyn replies, "No, I never thought, I mean, I was 65 years old before I found I can't do this."

Kylie has helped Caitlyn with her makeup before but has never been seen giving her a full makeover. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was shown applying one lip gloss on her dad on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in 2016, a year after Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman. This past August, the elder Jenner launched her own YouTube channel and shared a video that showed her applying her own makeup.

"So I'm going to start," Kylie said in the new clip. "I'm going to do your makeup. It's going to be the best makeup you've ever had, so prepare yourself, because I'm really expensive."