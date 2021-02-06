Natalie Portman, Christina Anstead and More Stars Who've Clapped Back at Body Shamers

Watch : Natalie Portman Felt "Sexualized as a Child"

Celebrities really want people to stop talking about their bodies.

Earlier this week, Natalie Portman discovered her figure was a topic of conversation after photographers snapped photos of her on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney.

But instead of focusing on her role for the superhero film, rumors spread that she was pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Benjamin Millipied. Shortly after, the Black Swan actress slammed the media reports in a rare Instagram Story statement.

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant..." the 39-year-old Oscar winner shared on Friday, Feb. 5, "...but apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."

Sadly, Natalie wasn't the only star to deal with body-shaming this week. HGTV star Christina Anstead hit back at internet trolls who have continued to judge her appearance.

"People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," the reality TV personality said on an Instagram Story video on Friday. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed... You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry, everything's fine."