Kylie Jenner Brings the Heat in Yet Another Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Punxsatawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but Kylie Jenner is making the case for an early start to summer.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul set temperatures rising with her latest bikini pic in which she posed covered in oil. And seeing as her sexy photos garner millions of likes, Kylie took the opportunity to promote her skincare line, captioning the pic, "SPF body oil @kylieskin."

She also posted a video of herself showing off the body oil, giving fans a closer look at her blue bikini, body chain and gold jewelry.

It seems she and close friend Yris Palmer jetted off to Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs for the weekend, where they enjoyed Corn Nuts and tequila shots, according to the girls' Instagram accounts.

After debating which flavor of Corn Nuts was the best—Kylie voted for Ranch, obvi—the moms relaxed by the outdoor fireplace as the sun set behind the mountains.