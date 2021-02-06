Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertDita Von TeeseKim Kardashian & Kanye WestShop E!VideosPhotos

Follow These Black Creators and Influencers For a Necessary Pick-Me-Up

In honor of Black History Month, take a closer look at the Black social media stars making us smile.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 06, 2021
YouTubeInstagramInfluencerTikTokBlack History Month
Black Laugh Legends: Eddie Murphy, Issa Rae & More

It's time to hit follow on these impressive Black influencers and creators.

All month long, E! is honoring Black History Month and, as part of this celebration, we wanted to highlight Black creators who are making us smile with their work online. We combed through all of Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and found everything from an inspiring plant influencer to a pair of twins with incredible moves to a home organization pro who should already have an HGTV show.

Not to mention, our list also features some jaw-dropping influencers with noteworthy style. Of course, this is only a taste of the Black excellence that can be found online.

Don't forget chart topper The Weeknd also got his start on social media, namely YouTube. In fact, any one of these influencers/creators could be the next big A-lister.

So, it's time to like, subscribe and follow these rising social media stars. For the names and handles of these Black creators and influencers, scroll through the images below.

Black Lives Matter: In Stars' Own Words

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Black online personalities that'll lift up your day:

Instagram/Plant Kween
Christopher Griffin: @plantkween

If you aren't already following Christopher Griffin—or, as we best know them, @plantkween—it's time to remedy that. Christopher describes themselves as "a Brooklyn-based Black queer femme kween" who is "obsessed with the botanical scene, hunty." On their Instagram, you'll find incredibly helpful planting tips and inspiring messages about self-love. You will leave their account smiling, we promise.

Instagram/NaeNaeTwins
Shayné and Zhané Stanley: @naenaetwinsofficial

"Two is better than one." That's how Shayné and Zhané Stanley (aka @naenaetwinsofficial) describe themselves on TikTok. The twin dancers are making a splash on the video-sharing site thanks to their impressive dance moves. After going viral thanks to a video of them dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)," the ladies acquired over one million followers.

If sick dance moves are your thing, this TikTok account is for you!

Instagram/Gabifresh
Gabi Gregg: @gabifresh

As the "OG Fat Girl," which she dubbed herself, Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) is a pioneer for plus-size fashion. With over 800,000 followers on Instagram, Gabi inspires her followers with jaw-dropping outfits, words of wisdom and more. Oh, and she has to-die-for collaborations with Playful Promises Lingerie and Swimsuits For All.

Instagram/Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown: @iamtabithabrown

Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown) has described herself as the "world's favorite mom" and with 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.6 million followers on TikTok, we believe her. For those unfamiliar with Tabitha's content, she makes easy-to-do vegan recipes. Not only are her instructions simple to follow, they are also incredibly uplifting and funny.

If we're being honest, her cooking tutorials feel like a warm hug.

blameitonkway/Instagram
Kwaylon Rogers: (@blameitonkway)

Kwaylon Rogers (@blameitonkway) rose to fame thanks to his alter-ego TiTi. Through hilarious sketches and music video appearances (shout out to Megan Thee Stallion's "Cry Baby), Kwaylon has acquired 5.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.9 million followers on Instagram.

Robert Hartwell/Instagram
Robert Hartwell: @sirroberttakespics

We first became introduced to Broadway actor Robert Hartwell (aka @sirroberttakespics) when his purchase of an 1820s manor, which was built by slaves, went viral. He shared at the time, "I wish I could've told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay Black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be 'off the table'. We are building our own tables."

Since making headlines with this purchase, Robert has shared updates from his new home, inspired the next generation of performers through The Broadway Collective and more. His infectious optimism is one you don't want to miss.

Nyma Tang/Instagram
Nyma Tang: @nymatang

Nyma Tang (@nymatang) is an impressive self-taught beauty influencer, who is best known for using her platform to call out the make-up industry's lack of products for customers with dark skin. Not only are her videos incredibly informative, but they are also fun to watch.

The beauty guru has over 1.3 million followers on YouTube and 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Instagram/James Henry
James Henry: @jameshenry

Do you miss Vine? Well, let us introduce you to James Henry. The 26-year-old content creator (@jameshenry) has created countless LOL-worthy skits on TikTok, including one popular collaboration with Mariah Carey.

We mean, there's a reason he's acquired 3.3 million followers.

Instagram/Nikki Boyd
Nikki Boyd: @athomewithnikki

How does Nikki Boyd (@athomewithnikki on YouTube) not have an HGTV show yet? The professional organizer and home lifestyle influencer has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and has organization tips that would make Marie Kondo jealous.

Stacey Loper/Instagram
Stacey Loper: @thatloperlady

Looking for a laugh? Well then, it's time to follow Stacey Loper (aka @thatloperlady) on TikTok. Stacey's 2.8 million followers have come to love her corny puns, which often leaves her husband Joaquin in stiches.

Clearly, she's doing something right as her comedy account as amassed over 35 million likes.

For more information regarding Black History Month, click here.

