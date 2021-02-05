Jennifer Lawrence Injured By Shattered Glass On Set of Don’t Look Up

Watch : 3 of Jennifer Lawrence's Famous Falls at Award Shows

Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of her next movie Don't Look Up on Friday, Feb. 5.

A source close to Jennifer tells E! News an explosion was set up for a stunt that involved glass shattering. The Oscar winner was injured when the glass hit her eye, but the source says she is going to be OK.

Production for the film, directed by Vice's Adam McKay, was stopped for the day, according to Page Six.

The end of the world movie also stars such A-listers as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande. Don't Look Up follows astronomers as they warn of a devastating comet heading toward Earth.

It's unclear who was on set during the explosion or if anyone else was injured.

TMZ reported that the detonation occurred inside a restaurant. The outlet published photos of Jennifer kissing her co-star, Timothée, in Boston during a scene that takes place before the explosion.