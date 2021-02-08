Ray J Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Final Season

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready for Baby No. 2

Ray J is sending his best wishes to the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

As excitement continues to grow for Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, one reality star veteran is giving credit where credit is due to a family that has chronicled their lives for 20 seasons.

"I think when one thing ends, something positive comes after," Ray J exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just a new chapter in life and I think with the success they've had on E!, it's just been a good run for everyone—financially, for everyone's brand."

For Ray J, his start in reality TV came in 2009 when he went looking for love on the VH1 series, For the Love of Ray J. Five years later he would become a familiar face on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. He remains with the franchise today and will be featured on VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, premiering Monday, Feb. 8.