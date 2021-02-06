Join Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval for an Amazon Valentine's Day Shopping Party

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Here's a tough one: What should you get your significant other for Valentine's Day? Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval are here to help, with some of their favorite gift recommendations from Amazon. They're going live today for an hour each here, at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST respectively, to show off their top picks. Plus, the event will feature a fan Q&A sesh and special deals on more than 30 brands for customers who watch. Oh, and spoiler: There may or may not be some V-Day mocktail recipes shared.

"I love Valentine's Day, but I know, like I have, most people struggle on what to get their significant other," Tom says. "Amazon Live is such a great way to show people really cool and unique products. I hope people tune in and get some good gift ideas."

So now, shop some of Jessie and Tom's best Valentine's Day gift ideas below!