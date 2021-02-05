Here's What’s Going on Between Sofia Richie and Gil Ofer After Their PDA-Filled Date

While Sofia Richie was spotted packing on the PDA with a new man and has gone on dates with him, she is "still single," a source close to the model tells E! News.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, the 22-year-old ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick was photographed kissing billionaire shipping heir Gil Ofer. The two soaked up the sun in lounge chairs on the beach at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. Sofia, who also brought a female friend to the outing, wore a leopard-print string bikini, while Ofer wore pink patterned board shorts and a red baseball cap and has short dark brown hair. He was also seen touching Sofia's shoulder as she gazed back at him.
"Sofia is currently single despite her rendezvous in Miami," an insider explains to E! News. "She's been seeing a few people and is truly having fun right now. She doesn't want to be tied down in a relationship and is keeping her options open. She's been going on dates with a few people and her friends have been trying to set her up."
The source continues, "Sofia has been hanging out with Gil Ofer while vacationing in Miami, but it's been casual. They've gone on a few dates and she likes him but she truly doesn't want anything serious. Gil and Sofia met through mutual friends and have known each other for awhile now."
Sofia, who has dated casually since her breakup from Scott last summer, follows Gil, son of Israeli billionaire businessman Idan Ofer, on Instagram, where he has a private account. Sofia does not, however, follow Scott, who she dated for three years.
The model unfollowed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Instagram the following fall after seeing pics of him out with model Bella Banos. A source told E! News at the time that Scott had "said over and over he's not interested in dating and is focused on other things so it came as a surprise" to Sofia, who "felt he has been dishonest." Another insider had said that "Scott doesn't want anything serious" and "likes Bella's energy and thinks she has a great personality."
Around the same time, Sofia began casually dating Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton, 28. The two split after two months.
Also in recent months, Scott, 37, has been spending time with Amelia Gray Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. The two spent the New Year's holiday in Mexico but have not commented on the nature of their relationship.