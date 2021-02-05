Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Reflects on Her Controversy & Backlash: "I Was Wrong"

Instagram

E!: What have you learned and how have you grown this past year?

KD: I learned a lot from the controversy this season and honestly I learned that I was wrong. I think there's really no class to take on this matter it's just experience. Being around Chleb and his family and friends that are mostly Black, I learned the way they do things and move and the conversations they have amongst each other and sometimes the struggle. I get it and it simplifies it for me actually being around more diversity. I've been trying to educate myself on a lot of things I really didn't know about and that's been a huge help. And also like reading and giving myself a history lesson again.

E!: How did Chleb support you during the backlash?

KD: Chleb is just like a really real guy. He knows I'm not the person that sent that text. He plays everything pretty cool and helped me get my confidence back to come back to the public eye and be able to apologize and face it head on. And he's going through a lot too with all of this. But we've been getting through it together.

E!: As a Black person, has Chleb helped open your eyes to things you might not have been aware of before?

KD: There's really no class to take on any of this, I think it's just experience really. And being around them…I talk to his mom a lot. She talks to me a lots of different things. I'd say that his mother has been really helpful in all of this too. It's mostly just talking about real life. Talking about real life and just learning the way they feel and the way they talk about it, you know?