Scott Disick Says Rehab Center Didn't Leak His Personal Information During Stay

Scott Disick has reached an amicable resolution with Colorado-based rehab center All Points North Lodge.
Back in May 2020, news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to seek treatment for past traumas. But nearly a week into the program, Scott left after the treatment center allegedly leaked a photo of him from a Zoom group.
"Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," Scott's attorney Marty Singer previously told E! News. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."
On Friday, Feb. 5, Scott revealed that he now doesn't believe the facility leaked any personal information about his visit.
"Behavioral health in this country still carries a stigma," he said in a statement. "That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity."
Scott continued, "To that end, l have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation, do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need."
Noah Nordheimer, who serves as the CEO of APN Lodge, echoed Scott's sentiments on the power of asking for help. "APN Lodge is a team and campus of professionals that are devoted to helping people have sustainable, positive lives," Noah shared with E! News. "Nobody should ever have to feel shame for wanting to improve their life, yet we still have this visceral reaction to any form of therapy. It is time for that to stop."
Last spring, Scott's attorney made it clear that his client was not seeking help for issues related to substance abuse. Instead, the reality star was checking into rehab due to the ongoing grief he has felt following the death of his parents in 2013 and 2014.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Marty shared. "He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."
Today, Scott remains focused on co-parenting his three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, a source close to the pair previously told E! News that the pair remains cordial and friendly with one another.
"Scott has been in a good place recently," an insider shared in October 2020. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."