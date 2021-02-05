Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Reveals How His Family Reacted to Those NSFW Scenes

Watch : "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

Did Regé-Jean Page warn his family about those steamy Bridgerton scenes? Apparently not.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the SAG Award-nominated actor, revealed what his loved ones really thought of the Netflix show's NSFW moments.

"There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group," Page explained, "and they said, ‘We made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going!'"

Page, who plays Simon, and his co-star Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) have previously spoken about their incredible on-screen chemistry and how they tried to make their intimate scenes seem as authentic as possible.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Page explained that the pair were "immensely well-prepared."

"We had lessons dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other's arms before we even hit the set," he recalled. "And so once you've spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we didn't fall because we weren't brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically."