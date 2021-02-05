The Weeknd Says He ''Wouldn't Bet'' on Surprise Guests Joining His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alexa, play "Love Me Harder" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.
Come Super Bowl Sunday, that's one song fans can expect not to hear when the R&B superstar takes the stage during halftime. During a pre-game interview with the NFL Network shared Thursday, Feb. 4, The Weeknd revealed he decided against inviting any special guests to join him for the performance.
The reason? Let's just say this "Starboy" is a lone ranger.
"I've been reading a lot of rumors," The Weeknd remarked, before adding, "I wouldn't bet on it. There wasn't any room to fit it into the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah, there's no special guests."
Fans have theorized that past collaborators like Ariana, Drake, Daft Punk and Kendrick Lamar could join The Weeknd onstage, much like Bad Bunny and J Balvin did during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's groundbreaking Super Bowl set last year.
But despite the "Blinding Lights" singer going solo, rest assured viewers at home are in for a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl halftime experience.
In fact, The Weeknd previously shared that he's spent $7 million of his own money on the performance to make his vision a reality. Then, during a NFL press conference on Thursday, he teased the innovative spin his team is putting on the Super Bowl tradition.
"Due to the COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium," he told reporters. "We're also using the field as well, but we wanted to do something that we've done before."
Of course, he's not spoiling all his Super Bowl secrets. "I'm not going to tell you anything else because you'll have to watch on Sunday," The Weeknd added.
