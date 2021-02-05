Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Explosive Reunion

Watch : "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Trailer

Things are getting icy between the ladies of SLC.

E! News has the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's three-part reunion, kicking off Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. The explosive preview suggests that Jen Shah's friendships with her cast mates, including Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby, might be up in the air after this week's season one finale.

Before we get to all the drama, the trailer comedically begins with Mary seemingly nodding off on set. "Did you fall asleep?" host Andy Cohen asks. "I don't remember," Mary replies.

Andy then shares, "Whitney said there was a huge swinger community in Salt Lake City. Mormon swingers?" as several ladies deny the swinger claims.

Meredith also alleges that Jen came after her son. "You have attacked Brooks on social media," she shares before Jen fires back, "Meredith, stop lying."