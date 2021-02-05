Ray J Reveals Where He Really Stands With Princess Love After Divorce Drama

Ray J is taking things one day at a time with Princess Love.

For parts of 2020, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars made headlines as they tried to figure out if it was best to get a divorce or make their marriage work. Today, Ray J is happy to say his relationship with the mother of his two young children is much better.

"I think we're in a peaceful place," the rapper exclusively told E! News. "I think Miami brings a different vibe to who you are and what opportunities are out there for the family and just watching the kids learn new things and grow up. My little son is almost walking now and Melody is just becoming so smart, so independent. Just seeing that, I think it brings us both together no matter what."

Ray J continued, "We love each other and we care for each other. We're just respecting each other as human beings, as parents. We're in a great place and who knows what the future holds."

In the middle of quarantine, Ray J made the difficult decision to briefly step away from his family to be part of the VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. While many stars from the franchise brought their spouses and children to the reunion, Ray J chose to arrive solo after receiving an invite from Trick Daddy.