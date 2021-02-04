Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Golden Globe Nominations & Hopes of EGOT Status

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Reacts to Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

It's official.

The nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in, and Leslie Odom, Jr. received not one, but two first-time nods: one for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, and another for Best Original Song for writing and performing the track "Speak Now," which appears in the credits of the film.

Excitingly enough, that's not all—last year, Odom appeared in Hamilton and Music, both of which received their own nominations.

E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with the 39-year-old actor to see how he reacted to the incredible news, but much to her surprise, he was "fast asleep" when Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson were announcing this year's honorees.

"My assistant said, 'We might need to reach you in the morning, so please leave your phone on,'" Odom explained on Thursday, Feb. 4's Daily Pop. "When the phone rang, I knew it was either really good news or really bad news."