13 Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gifts to Give to Your Bébé

No need for diamonds or exes this Valentine's Day, thanks to these Schitt's Creek gifts!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

V-Day is almost here bébés!

Whether you feel like you're trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric or have found your Patrick, we love this journey for you! Whatever your Valentine's Day plans may be, it's simply the best day to treat yourself and others to something unique. And what better way to show your love than with some Schitt's Creek-inspired gifts!

From hilarious cards to endearing coffee mugs and shirts that show your stance on Valentine's Day, we've rounded up 13 gifts that will make your loved ones feel a little bit Alexis instead of a disgruntled pelican.

For our complete Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gift Guide, scroll below!

Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Is Back for Valentine's Day

Love That Journey For Me Schitts Creek Alexis Rose Quote Apron

As Moira Rose once said, "A heavy salad might as well be a casserole." So while you're whipping up heavy salads or baked goods, this adorable apron will protect your clothes.

$20
RedBubble

Ew Valentines Day Schitt's Creek Shirt

Whether you want to avoid V-Day at all costs or embrace the day of love, this relatable shirt will get you in the spirit!

$14
Amazon

You're Simply the Best Ceramic Coffee Mug

Although we're hoping someone will serenade us like Patrick did to David, this mug will allow us to dream big while remembering the iconic scene.

$19
AlwaysFits

Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm

Pucker up for V-Day! This lip balm is made from 100% natural goat milk and botanicals, which means your lips will be look and feel extra kissable.

$8
Beekman 1802

A Very Schitty Coloring Book: Awesome Adults Coloring Book

Relax and unwind with this themed coloring book featuring some of the sitcom's best moments!

$8
Amazon

I'm a Little Bit in La-la-la Love Card

Whether you're a little bit Alexis or a little bit in love, this cute card is great to give to those near and dear to you!

$6
AlwaysFits

David Rose Schitt's Creek Gift Scented Candle

If you're trying hard not to connect with people right now, this candle will elevate your self-care night on V-Day!

$26
Amazon

Simply The Best Tote Bundle

Valentine's Day is simply the best time to gift your loved ones something special! In this bundle, you'll receive two 9oz bar soaps, one body cream, and one tinted lip balm, all in Beekman 1802's exclusive Heirloom Rose scent.

$75
Beekman 1802

Moira Rose Valentines Card

Give this Moira Rose-approved card to your bébé to show them how much they mean to you!

$6
Amazon

Ew David Valentines Day Shirt For Women

With four colorways to choose from, you can make this shirt the official uniform of your Galentine's Day celebration.

$25
Amazon

David Rose Art Print

Decorate your pad with David in his iconic lightning bolt sweater! This cute print is great to give to the Schitt's Creek fan in your life.

$27
$25
Society6

Rose Family Ampersand Name List Sweatshirt

Show off your love for one of TV's most beloved families! This cozy sweatshirt will definitely keep you from looking like a disgruntled pelican.

$23
$20
Amazon

David Rose Valentines Card

Send love to your friends near and far with this hilarious card!

$6
Amazon

For more gifting inspiration, check out 18 Valentine's Day Gifts For Star Wars Fans That Are Out of This Galaxy!

