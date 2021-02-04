The Miz's Update on Daughters Monroe and Madison Will Melt Your Heart

Sisters and friends.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin gave an update on his family and revealed that daughters Monroe, who turns three in March, and Madison, 16 months, are "playing now." Per the WWE superstar, his daughters are playing the way "two little sisters should."
"Before Madison was a little too young and Monroe would kind of try to play with her, but she was just too young to really do things with her," The Miz exclusively told E! news. "And now they're doing things!"
And this wasn't the only milestone The Miz had to share about his kids with wife Maryse Mizanin. According to the wrestling star, his oldest Monroe is growing up before his very eyes.
He continued, "So, she's speaking, she's running around everywhere and she's just getting bigger."
Apparently, the little one's hair is something to behold. "Her hair is so beautiful and blonde and really long, we put it in a ponytail," The Miz gushed. "It's crazy. It's amazing how fast they grow."
On whether the pair is ready for baby no. 3, The Miz urged fans to tune in to Miz & Mrs when it returns.
"These next six episodes will tell you exactly the answer of that question," he commented. "I'll tell you this much: One kid is hard. It's tough, 100 percent. But two? It's a whole nother world."
The Miz also had plenty of gush-worthy things to say about his Miz & Mrs co-star and wife.
He noted, "My wife is just being amazing and incredible, she's working on her Volition skin moisturizer—that is available now at Sephora."
Thus, with their anniversary later this month, the wrestler said he hopes to do something nice for his wife amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're just trying to figure out, just like everybody else, what is going on with the pandemic," he relayed. "But I always try to do something special for my wife, whether it's make her dinner or make her breakfast in bed [or] do something with the kids."
No matter the plan, The Miz shared that he's determined to "make sure that she knows how special she is to me and how much I truly love her."
Miz & Mrs airs on USA Network.
