Sia Appears to Delete Twitter Amid Controversy Over Movie Music

Watch : Sia Fires Back at Critics Over Autism Representation in "Music"

Sia has seemingly deleted her Twitter amid criticism over her new movie, Music.

On Feb. 3, the "Chandelier" artist's film was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for its star Kate Hudson. However, along with the recognition, Music faced renewed backlash for its casting of Maddie Ziegler as a teenager on the autism spectrum. The film, which also stars Leslie Odom Jr., came under fire especially after Sia claimed, on Twitter, that she could not find an actress with autism who could play Maddie's character Music.

The movie also received a second wave of backlash after it came to light that a scene in the film depicts Music being restrained during an episode, something that people in the autism community pointed out can be dangerous for both the person being restrained and the one doing the restraining.

While Sia has pushed back against criticism over casting Maddie—who she has worked with a number of times in her music videos—on Feb. 4, she took to social media to claim she was "listening" now to those who took issue with that particularly controversial scene.