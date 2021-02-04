2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

12 Activewear Brands Our Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With

Get your sweat on in style!

By Emily Spain Feb 04, 2021 11:00 AM
E-Comm: Best Activewear BrandsE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's get physical!

Whether you're killing your New Year's fitness goals or your treadmill has dust on it, we can relate. Although breaking a sweat has so many benefits, it can be hard to muster up the motivation to start your run, hop on that bike, or hold those grueling side planks! While we can't do your workout for you, we've rounded up 12 activewear brands that will give you the motivation to finish your workout.

From TikTok famous leggings and bold-hued sports bras, you'll be amazed at how a pair of figure-flattering leggings can get you off the couch and into the gym. And we've found a bunch of brands that will help you break a sweat and not your bank!

For the 12 activewear brands that we're obsessing over, scroll below!

Valentine's Day Fashion: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve and Everywhere Else

Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

If you've been on TikTok within the last few months, there's a good chance you've seen these ultra-flattering leggings. Aerie's $45 Offline leggings had a 130,000 person waitlist at one point because they seriously make you look snatched.

$45
Aerie

Rescue Plastics Sport Leggings and Cross Back Bra Set

Rescue Plastics is on a mission to tackle our planet's plastic pollution crisis through sustainable, fair-trade activewear. Not only will this adorable set provide you with comfort and coverage, you'll also be helping the environment during your sweat sesh!

$96
Rescue Plastics

Twenty Montréal Colorsphere Bra Top

This rad bra features a blend of colored yarns that manifest themselves in different tones and shades as they relate to light and movement. Not to mention, the rest of Twenty Montréal's activewear collection is so cute.

$78
$59
Bandier

Invigorate High-Rise Crop

Lululemon is the OG destination for activewear! We love their incredible deals, fun prints and functional styles.

$118
$79
Lululemon

Airlift Excite Bra

Our latest obsession? Alo Yoga's new teal colorway! We love the asymmetrical neckline and mesh detailing that this bra has to offer.

$62
Alo Yoga

Basic High Rise Leggings

These leopard leggings are made with all-natural, antimicrobial, moisture wicking Luminology Technology® and UPF 50+ fabric. So now you can workout outside without worrying about harmful UVA/ UVB rays or other environmental hazards.

$79
Luminora

The Exercise Dress

Sometimes we can't deal with leggings and that's okay because we can count on Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress to get us through our workouts. But their leggings are pretty amazing, too!

$100
Outdoor Voices

High-Waisted Seamless Dot Legging

If you're looking for a second-skin feel legging to work out in, this high-waisted style by Fabletics is for you! And if you sign up for their VIP membership, you can score these plus another pair for only $24!

$60
2 for $24
Fabletics

Aurora Crop Rib Tank

Athleta is another trustworthy source for incredible activewear at great prices. Whether you need a supportive workout top, leggings or jackets, Athleta has you covered!

$44
Athleta

Year of Ours Ribbed Football Legging

This celeb-loved brand offers quality activewear pieces that are not only chic but they're super flattering and comfortable.

$114
Carbon38

Phat Buddha The Kate Shorts

Made with lightweight activewear jersey, these leopard shorts will help you get your sweat on in style!

$100
$70
Phat Buddha

Flex low Rise Leggings

Whether you're running, jumping or lifting, Gymshark's cult-favorite leggings will give you the motivation to persevere. And they come in a bunch of fun colors!

$40
GymShark

