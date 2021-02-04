2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Golden GlobesDita Von TeeseKim Kardashian & Kanye WestShop E!VideosPhotos

Skincare-Inspired Haircare for Flawless Locks

From scalp scrubs to scalp treatment serums, we've got you covered.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 04, 2021 12:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: Skincare-inspired haircareE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Over the past couple of years, haircare has evolved to become more and more scalp focused. This skincare-inspired haircare includes scalp scrubs, scalp treatment serums and so much more for healthy hair from root to tip. 

Shop some of our favorites at a variety of price points below for locks as flawless as your face after you've gone all out with your skincare routine. 

read
Lana Condor Shares the Neutrogena Products She’ll Love Always and Forever

Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Treatment Serum

This rinse-off serum is AHA and BHA-infused to clarify your scalp of product buildup, excess oil, dead skin and pollution. It has a nozzle tip for applying directly to your scalp.

$48
Ulta

Defence Discovery Kit

Grow Gorgeous has haircare conceived by skincare specialists that's targeted at a variety of scalp concerns. This is one of the starter kits, which is formulated to protect against urban pollution, heat damage and color fade. It includes the Hair Density Serum Original, Defence Anti-Pollution Shampoo, Defence Anti-Pollution Conditioner, Defence Detoxifying Scalp Scrub and Defence Anti-Pollution Leave-in Spray.

$52
Grow Gorgeous

Trending Stories

1

Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

2

Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' Trip Pics

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo & Conditioner

Neutrogena's new Healthy Scalp line is totally skincare-inspired. This shampoo and conditioner formula uses hyaluronic acid for hydration.

$9
(shampoo) Walmart
$9
(conditioner)Walmart

Slick Defender

This new brand by Harry's is focused on your hair's roots. There are routines for various hair concerns, such as this system for oily scalps. It includes an exfoliating scrub, cleansing shampoo, hydrating conditioner, nourishing mist and more. 

$30
$24
Headquarters

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo

This scrub soothes an itchy, irritated scalp (whether oily or dry) by removing impurities and buildup. 

 

$42
Sephora

Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Gentle & Soft Shampoo & Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner for a sensitive scalp employs micellar water for gentle cleansing. 

$9
(shampoo) Walmart
$9
(conditioner)Walmart

Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt

This sea salt scrub promises to cleanse, remove buildup and soothe sensitive, flaky and oily scalps.

 

$53
Sephora

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

A primer for your hair? This one is heat and UV protective. It also de-frizzes, detangles, protects and conditions.

$28
Ulta

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Serum

Apply drops of this serum to your scalp when you have damp hair for hydration, the removal of surface impurities and for relief of an itchy, irritated, flaky scalp.

$32
Sephora

Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Hair Mask with Hyaluronic Acid

This hair mask uses hyaluronic acid for hydration.

$9
Walmart

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub

The AHA/BHA blend in this scrub breaks down and dissolves dead skin cells and styling-product buildup, while its exfoliating beads remove them from your scalp.

$36
Sephora

BeautyBio Rejuvenating Scalp + Fuller Hair Therapy Set

This scalp treatment system promises to solve a host of hair issues from thinning edges, over styling breakage and postpartum hair loss to scalp itchiness, irritation and flakiness. 

$249
Ulta

Playa California Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Use this cleanser with sea salt and tea tree oil weekly to restore your natural oil balance. 

$38
Sephora

Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify and Shine Scalp Scrub with Pink Grapefruit

This scalp scrub with a pink grapefruit scent removes impurities and product and oil build-up.

$9
Walmart

Up next, these $26 faux fur slippers have 14,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

Trending Stories

1

Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

2

Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' Trip Pics

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

4

A Rundown of Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Winning Romance

5

Riverdale Officially Graduates From High School