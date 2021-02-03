Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is TikTok’s Latest Gen-Z Breakout Star

Watch : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

Modern Family just got even more modern, because its youngest cast member, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, has made it big on TikTok.

Viewers first met the 13-year-old actress when she played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the daughter of Cam and Mitchell, on the Emmy-winning comedy series. Now, Aubrey has a new fanbase as the latest breakout star of the global dance app.

She first went viral on Jan. 19 when she posted a moody video of herself lip syncing to Kanye West's song "Bound 2 (Slowed + Reverb)," which also showed off her trendy curtain bangs. She captioned the clip, "Kanye ain't wrong lol."

Aubrey, who has 190,000 followers and counting, admitted her account simply "blew up over night." In fact, she seems a bit confused by her sudden rise to TikTok fame. During a Feb. 2 video, she laughed and said, "Why is everybody all of a sudden realizing that I'm on TikTok? I've been on TikTok since 2019!"