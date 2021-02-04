Riverdale Graduates From High School and Teases the 7-Year Time Jump

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Riverdale is about to begin a new chapter.

Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Kevin (Casey Cott) all just finally graduated high school after four seasons of total teenage chaos, and we're of two minds about this development.

First of all, it's about time. But second of all, what even is Riverdale without high school?

It will be fun to find out what these kids are like as adults, but there are just so many wild plot points this show has given us that would not have been quite as fun without the backdrop of tests, classes and a deadly prom or two. TV teens can truly cause trouble in a way nobody else can.

We got a sneak peek at what the future may hold as tonight's episode ended, and it wasn't exactly a pretty picture.