2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Golden GlobesDita Von TeeseKim Kardashian & Kanye WestShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Russell Dickerson's Under $50 Valentine's Day Gift Picks Will Make Your Home Sweet

Country music singer and new dad Russell Dickerson shared his gift picks for an extra special Valentine's Day. See the wine opener, baby onesie and footwear he is loving.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 04, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Life/StyleExclusivesValentine's DayShoppingCelebritiesShop With E!Daily Deals
E-comm: Russell Dickerson Valentine's Day Gift GuideTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cheers to love and friendship! 

For country music singer Russell Dickerson, this year's Valentine's Day is going to be a special one. In addition to celebrating his love story with wife Kailey Dickerson, the "Southern Symphony" singer is also marking the holiday for the first time as a dad.

In between planning his own surprises for the family, the musician took some time to share a few gift picks exclusively for E! News readers.

While a box of chocolate and a Russell calendar may make a great present, why not take it a step further? From comfortable Crocs to a must-have wine opener, "Every Little Thing" about Russell's picks are worth paying attention to. 

read
Selling Sunset's Mary and Romain Share Valentine's Gifts to Close the Deal

Wine Enthusiast Electric Blue Push-Button Corkscrew

"This is the wine opener I use on the reg!" Russell shared. "I used to use the 'pro' ones that 'sommeliers' use but I ain't that fancy!"

$30
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

Cowboy boots are nice, but Russell also loves to treat his feet to a cozy pair of clogs from Crocs. As a bonus, this pair has a  soft, fuzzy liner that adds to the cushion and comfort. 

$50
Crocs

Trending Stories

1

Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

2

Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' Trip Pics

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

Everyday Carry: Camo

"This camo gear pretty much goes with everything I wear on the daily!" Russell explained. Shoppers can choose from the keychain, watch strap or wallet. 

$15-$139
Uncrate

Yeti Rambler 14 oz. Mug

Yeti is proud to describe this product as the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there. Everything from coffee, chili and oatmeal can stay well insulated. And it's dishwasher safe! 

$25
$19
Yeti

Traditional Kooze

My wife Kailey Dickerson gifted me these rocks glasses, and it's all I drink out of anymore! The quality is SUPERB!" Russell gushed. "She also got me these koozies too! FIRE!!!" 

$45
Clayton and Crume

Porter Glass

"Guys, this is a great gift for the lady that loves a nice cab at the end of the day," Russell explained. 

$25
$20
W&P Design

Mr. Steal Your Girl Romper

Because Russell is a new dad, it makes perfect sense why this outfit caught his attention. "I mean… the onesie pretty much speaks for itself," he joked. 

$13-$22
Amazon

Leatherman OHT 16 Piece Multi Tool

Yes, this may be a little over $50. But if you asked Russell, this 16-in-1 multi-tool always comes in handy. "You always gotta keep that leatherman strapped on you!" he advised. 

$90
The Home Depot

Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams reveals the Valentine's Day gifts she'd love to receive. And if you're still looking for the perfect gift for guys, this guide may help

Trending Stories

1

Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

2

Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' Trip Pics

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

4

A Rundown of Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Winning Romance

5

Riverdale Officially Graduates From High School