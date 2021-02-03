Pregnant Mandy Moore Says Her Birth Plan Has Changed After Platelets "Exponentially" Drop

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

This Is Us star Mandy Moore opened up about her latest hurdle in her pregnancy journey.

On Feb. 3, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a necessary change in plans for her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's baby's birth. She wrote, "Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan.' Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

Mandy has been candid about her pregnancy struggles. Last year, she spoke about how she suffered from extreme nausea early in her pregnancy.

"I couldn't eat. I lost a bunch of weight. I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day," she told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in November 2020. "But luckily, I know that's not the case for everybody that it sometimes can, you know, persevere for the entire pregnancy. So, I'm lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now."