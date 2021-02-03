This Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Basically Puts Nick Jonas in the Year 3000

Nick Jonas got a glimpse of himself as an senior citizen, and it looks like he'll be a silver fox.
During the Super Bowl LV commercial for Dexcom, a company that creates glucose monitoring technology for people with diabetes, the "Find You" singer, transformed into a much older man.
"We have the technology to do this," he said as he snapped his fingers and his 28-year-old face instantly aged by decades, "drones deliver packages and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers? What?"
The Jonas Brothers member goes on to point out, "We got self-driving cars, robots that vacuum, we visited Mars—and finger sticks? Really?" He then showcases the new technology Dexcom has created for those living with diabetes, which will allow them to check their glucose levels with an app.
Jonas, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2005, concluded the commercial by emphasizing, "Finally a technology that makes it easier for us to manage our diabetes. Looks like the future is available now."
The star went public with his condition back in Nov. 2018 on Instagram with a split shot of himself at 13 and at 26. In the caption he wrote, "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic."
He continued, "On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way."
Jonas concluded the touching post on a positive note, writing, "Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all."
Watch every 2021 Super Bowl ad below!